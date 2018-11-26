Fastenal (FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.28 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,540.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

