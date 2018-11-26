Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $8.50 million and $1.54 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.02962251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00128559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00190763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.48 or 0.08407313 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,489,368,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Kucoin, DDEX, Bgogo, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

