Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $75.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/exxon-mobil-co-xom-shares-sold-by-winthrop-advisory-group-llc.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.