Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE XOM opened at $75.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.
In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.
