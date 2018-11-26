Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $163,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Express Scripts in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 758.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Express Scripts stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

