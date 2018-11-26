Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 29,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.11.

Shares of RE opened at $214.24 on Monday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $203.90 and a one year high of $264.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($16.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

