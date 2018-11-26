EvenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $764,414.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $764,414.00 and approximately $113,062.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00065214 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001322 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000533 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 23,643,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,345,538 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.