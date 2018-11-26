Euroseas (ESEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.94

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 7550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

ESEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Euroseas had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of Euroseas worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/euroseas-esea-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-94.html.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.