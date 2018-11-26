Ethereum Dark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.00 (ETHD)

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Ethereum Dark has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Dark has a market capitalization of $41,620.00 and $38.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Dark alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015843 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000704 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,150.29 or 6.24684068 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00088149 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003583 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ethereum Dark Coin Profile

Ethereum Dark (CRYPTO:ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Dark’s official website is www.ethereumdark.net

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.