Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Receives $44.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Equity BancShares from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Equity BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $37.72. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig L. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity BancShares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Equity BancShares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

