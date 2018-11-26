Equal Price Down 38.4% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Equal has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $178,812.00 and $58.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.03127730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00130070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00188649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.08527265 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,195,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,543,134 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

