Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Receives $57.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Q. Arnold acquired 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

