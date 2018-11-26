ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (ET) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE: ET) is one of 35 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s peers have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT $40.52 billion $915.00 million 11.97 ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT Competitors $6.00 billion $622.19 million 39.61

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT 2.58% 5.68% 1.98% ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT Competitors 16.16% 16.42% 8.94%

Dividends

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 145.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT 0 0 1 0 3.00 ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT Competitors 443 1740 2268 87 2.44

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.12%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 31.00%. Given ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

