Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Energy Fuels posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Fuels.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,840. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.