Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 36% Lower This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $17.05 million and $291,703.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,214,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,685,058 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

