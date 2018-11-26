Encana Corp (ECA) Position Increased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,984 shares during the quarter. Encana comprises about 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Encana during the third quarter worth $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Encana during the second quarter worth $209,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Encana during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Encana during the second quarter worth $228,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several research firms have commented on ECA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

In other news, EVP David Glen Hill acquired 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,118 shares in the company, valued at $255,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 235,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,414. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

