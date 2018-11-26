Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.91. 242,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $127.77.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

