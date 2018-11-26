Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stake Boosted by HMI Capital LLC

HMI Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Ellie Mae accounts for approximately 5.8% of HMI Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HMI Capital LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Ellie Mae worth $45,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ellie Mae to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Ellie Mae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Ellie Mae and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of Ellie Mae stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Ellie Mae Inc has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at $397,278.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,803.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,241 shares of company stock valued at $189,768. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

