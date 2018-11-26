Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $112.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at $44,081,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $22,485,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,505,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,664,878,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock worth $165,108,695. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,915 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,625,000 after acquiring an additional 951,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,808,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.