Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,511 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,866,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,505,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,147,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 107,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $148.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $143.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 13,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $2,035,613.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $1,203,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,739.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,948 shares of company stock worth $30,854,335. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Ffcm LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-shares-sold-by-ffcm-llc.html.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.