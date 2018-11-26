Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

EW traded up $4.45 on Monday, hitting $152.65. 1,158,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $99,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 33,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $5,084,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,284,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,948 shares of company stock worth $30,854,335. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 164.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,545,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,511 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 117.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,505,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,879 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 211.7% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,049,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,662,000 after acquiring an additional 712,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

