Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Receives $151.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $1,431,557.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $1,772,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,170,408. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 487.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $147,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,693. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.