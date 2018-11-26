Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,636 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $78,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

DY opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

