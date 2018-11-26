Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market with low entry barriers. Corporate budgets for information technology-related services are yet to expand sufficiently, which in turn continue to impact the outlook for players in this sector. High debt continues to bother D&B’s performance as it may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its profile. On the flip side, D&B continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. The company's innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Partnerships with big players and acquisitions have acted as key growth catalysts. Shares of D&B outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNB. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,538. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 695.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,974,000 after purchasing an additional 490,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 65.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,407,000 after purchasing an additional 327,334 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,911.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 292,438 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $34,231,000. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $33,860,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

