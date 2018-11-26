Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (DRA.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.13

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (TSE:DRA.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 16610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th.
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt Company Profile (TSE:DRA.UN)
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Trust is focused on asset alternative investments consisting of real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and renewable power. The Trust operates through four segments: Income properties, Lending portfolio, Development and investment holdings and Renewable power.
