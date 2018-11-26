Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (TSE:DRA.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 16610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (DRA.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.13” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/dream-hard-asset-alternatives-unt-dra-un-sets-new-1-year-low-at-6-13.html.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt Company Profile (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Trust is focused on asset alternative investments consisting of real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and renewable power. The Trust operates through four segments: Income properties, Lending portfolio, Development and investment holdings and Renewable power.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.