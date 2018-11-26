Dragon Coins Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $22,494.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.02713506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00127937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00188795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.47 or 0.08274344 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.