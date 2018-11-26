DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,110 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.05% of DowDuPont worth $80,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWDP. Ruffer LLP increased its position in DowDuPont by 22,779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after buying an additional 3,397,828 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DowDuPont by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,878,000 after buying an additional 882,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DowDuPont by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,683,000 after buying an additional 765,757 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in DowDuPont by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after buying an additional 603,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in DowDuPont by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,849,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,768,000 after buying an additional 509,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

