Douglas W. Marrs Sells 1,296 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $70,593.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSBC stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $53.96. 3,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $758.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.51. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 53.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

