DeviantCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,126.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $4,126.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 15,133,926 coins and its circulating supply is 13,054,546 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

