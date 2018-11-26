Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

