DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 35.8% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003423 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $6,489.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027422 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00017380 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003872 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00031801 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00168780 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,092,318 coins and its circulating supply is 16,102,226 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, BiteBTC, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

