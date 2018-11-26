Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Capitalization Reaches $292,395.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 37.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $292,395.00 and $77.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

