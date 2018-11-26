CVS Health (CVS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus raised their target price on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.04.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,719,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 284.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 163.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

