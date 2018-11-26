CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 284.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 260.2% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.04.

CVS stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/cvs-health-corp-cvs-shares-bought-by-intersect-capital-llc.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.