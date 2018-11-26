CryptoCarbon Price Reaches $0.0155 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $382,783.00 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.02838194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00128691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00190760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.08585204 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

