CrevaCoin (CREVA) Trading 23.8% Higher This Week

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded up 84.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. CrevaCoin has a total market cap of $2,695.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrevaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000820 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrevaCoin Coin Profile

CREVA is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official website is www.crevacoin.com . CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

