Crailar Technologies (CRLRQ) vs. Tilly’s (TLYS) Financial Analysis

Crailar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Crailar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Crailar Technologies and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s 4.41% 15.08% 8.94%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crailar Technologies and Tilly’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crailar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilly’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tilly’s has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.52%. Given Tilly’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Crailar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Crailar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Tilly’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crailar Technologies has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crailar Technologies and Tilly’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s $576.90 million 0.78 $14.70 million $0.65 23.52

Tilly’s has higher revenue and earnings than Crailar Technologies.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Crailar Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crailar Technologies Company Profile

Crailar Technologies Inc., a development stage company, engages in the technological development and natural sustainable fibers business. It primarily produces natural and proprietary CRAiLAR Flax fibers targeted at the natural yarn and textile industries, as well as the deployment of its CRAiLAR processing technologies in the cellulose pulp and composites industries. The company develops CRAiLAR Fiber for textiles, which is flax, hemp, or other sustainable bast fiber available in various blends, textures, colors, and applications; and CRAiLAR technologies for the processing of cellulose-based fibers as a dissolving pulp for use in the additives, ethers, and performance apparel markets. It also focuses on processing CRAiLAR shive and seed products. The company was formerly known as Naturally Advanced Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Crailar Technologies Inc. in October 2012. Crailar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 219 stores in 32 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc.was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crailar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crailar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.