Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BREW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 0.26. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.93 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 44.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 94.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 20.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

