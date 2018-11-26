CPPGroup (CPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.10

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 626264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.58 ($0.10).

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of CPPGroup in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Jason Walsh acquired 316,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £31,624.30 ($41,322.75).

CPPGroup Plc provides assistance products for the financial services and telecommunications sectors in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Card Rescue, a membership service that gives 24/7 assistance to cancel lost or stolen cards, and sort out replacements; Card Protection to report lost and stolen cards; and Identity Safe that provides assistance services to detect, prevent, and resolve identity fraud.

