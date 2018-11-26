COSS Price Hits $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (COSS)

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, COSS has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. COSS has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $88,625.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COSS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.02821524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00128809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00189815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.57 or 0.08070830 BTC.

About COSS

COSS was first traded on March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,810,622 tokens. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . COSS’s official website is coss.io . The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COSS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COSS using one of the exchanges listed above.

