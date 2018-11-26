Control4 Corp (CTRL) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Control4 worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Control4 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $26,620.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 9,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $198,387.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,180.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,022,804. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 price target on Control4 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CTRL stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Control4 Corp has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Control4’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

