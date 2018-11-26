Contrasting TCF Financial (TCF) & UBS Group (UBS)

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TCF Financial and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 1 9 6 0 2.31 UBS Group 1 0 4 0 2.60

TCF Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.44, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Given TCF Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than UBS Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TCF Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. TCF Financial pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCF Financial and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $1.47 billion 2.51 $268.63 million $1.20 18.41 UBS Group $43.95 billion 1.21 $1.07 billion $1.07 12.90

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 20.22% 12.89% 1.32% UBS Group 5.02% 10.19% 0.56%

Summary

TCF Financial beats UBS Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial real estate products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 320 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 128 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

