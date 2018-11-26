Contrasting Magal Security Systems (MAGS) & 5Barz International (BARZ)

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and 5Barz International (OTCMKTS:BARZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 5Barz International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of 5Barz International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magal Security Systems and 5Barz International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems 3.73% 4.36% 3.26% 5Barz International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magal Security Systems and 5Barz International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A 5Barz International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magal Security Systems and 5Barz International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems $64.29 million 1.87 -$6.91 million N/A N/A 5Barz International N/A N/A -$10.39 million N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 5Barz International.

Risk and Volatility

Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5Barz International has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magal Security Systems beats 5Barz International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and other security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

About 5Barz International

5BARz International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a line of cellular network infrastructure devices for use in the office, home, and mobile market places in India, Latin America, the United States, and Western Europe. The company's 5BARz brand products strengthen weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data, and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices. It offers 5BARz Road Warrior, a plug and play device designed for users on the go; and 5BARz Network Extender that provides increased voice experience and data throughput covering an area of some 4,000 square feet used in the home or office. The company was formerly known as Bio-Stuff Inc. and changed its name to 5Barz International, Inc. in December 2010. 5BARz International, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

