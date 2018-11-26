Contrasting GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) & Its Peers

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: GEAGY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion $274.97 million 19.81 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $2.67 billion $330.80 million 2.65

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 162 522 923 35 2.51

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.06%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -2.34% -32.37% 1.18%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.