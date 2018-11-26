Contrasting Brinx Resources (BNXR) & Parsley Energy (PE)

Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brinx Resources and Parsley Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A Parsley Energy 21.70% 6.77% 4.53%

87.9% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brinx Resources and Parsley Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinx Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsley Energy 0 4 21 1 2.88

Parsley Energy has a consensus target price of $38.63, indicating a potential upside of 86.96%. Given Parsley Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than Brinx Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Brinx Resources has a beta of 4.64, meaning that its stock price is 364% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsley Energy has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brinx Resources and Parsley Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsley Energy $967.04 million 6.77 $106.77 million $0.69 29.94

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brinx Resources.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Brinx Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinx Resources

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

