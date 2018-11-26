ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,045 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.37.

NYSE:COP opened at $63.80 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

