Comparing Vertex Energy (VTNR) and YPF (YPF)

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) and YPF (NYSE:YPF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Vertex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of YPF shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Vertex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vertex Energy and YPF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy -1.33% -5.50% -1.75% YPF 8.70% 15.45% 4.92%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Energy has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertex Energy and YPF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 YPF 0 2 4 1 2.86

YPF has a consensus target price of $25.94, indicating a potential upside of 76.80%. Given YPF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YPF is more favorable than Vertex Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex Energy and YPF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy $145.50 million 0.42 -$8.43 million ($0.36) -4.22 YPF $15.27 billion 0.38 $745.33 million $1.90 7.72

YPF has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex Energy. Vertex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YPF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

YPF beats Vertex Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 112 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 480 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,520 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,563 YPF-branded service stations; 21 exploration permits, including 18 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 112 production concessions; and 36 crude oil treatment plants and 10 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at 5 Argentine ports. Further, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,367 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitaries, ensiling bags, and other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. YPF Sociedad Anonima was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

