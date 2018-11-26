Comparing Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) & Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 89.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monmouth R.E. Inv. and Cedar Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth R.E. Inv. $97.66 million 12.27 $40.27 million $0.76 19.34 Cedar Realty Trust $146.01 million 2.16 $19.14 million $0.55 6.29

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth R.E. Inv. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cedar Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth R.E. Inv. and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth R.E. Inv. 35.32% 9.44% 2.98% Cedar Realty Trust 3.16% 1.17% 0.39%

Summary

Monmouth R.E. Inv. beats Cedar Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

