Comparing Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) & MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY)

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) and MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aquabounty Technologies and MARINE HARVEST/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquabounty Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 MARINE HARVEST/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aquabounty Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.24%. Given Aquabounty Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aquabounty Technologies is more favorable than MARINE HARVEST/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MARINE HARVEST/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aquabounty Technologies and MARINE HARVEST/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquabounty Technologies $53.28 million 0.72 -$9.25 million ($1.06) -2.38 MARINE HARVEST/S $4.12 billion 1.26 $522.65 million N/A N/A

MARINE HARVEST/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aquabounty Technologies.

Dividends

MARINE HARVEST/S pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Aquabounty Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Aquabounty Technologies has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARINE HARVEST/S has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aquabounty Technologies and MARINE HARVEST/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquabounty Technologies N/A -47.25% -38.80% MARINE HARVEST/S 14.72% 21.99% 12.07%

Summary

MARINE HARVEST/S beats Aquabounty Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

About MARINE HARVEST/S

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos. It also provides value added products, such as breaded, pre-fried, dusted, marinated, grilled, battered, topped, filled with sauce, delicatessen, fresh fish ready meal, and smoked fish products. The company offers its products under the Pieters, The Irish Organic Salmon Company, Rebel Fish, Sterling, Olav's, Supreme Salmon, Ducktrap River, Kritsen, Donegal Silver, Harbour Salmon, Appeti'Marine, Mowi, Laschinger, and Admiral's brands. Marine Harvest ASA was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.