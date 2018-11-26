Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
SID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Santander upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
Shares of NYSE SID traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 2,201,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
