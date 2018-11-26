Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

SID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Santander upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSE SID traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 2,201,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

