Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 1678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Communications Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.16% of Communications Systems worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/communications-systems-jcs-hits-new-1-year-low-at-2-35.html.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.